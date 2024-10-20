MahaRagni: Queen of Queens is set to wrap up production by the end of the month.

Following in the footsteps of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sharwari, Kajol is set to embark on a thrilling journey as the protagonist of MahaRagni: Queen of Queens. This Pan-India film, helmed by Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati, will see Kajol wielding weapons and performing jaw-dropping action sequences.

Kajol shoots action scenes for MahaRagni: Queen of Queens in Hyderabad; film to wrap by October end: Report

According to a report in Mid-Day, Kajol's character, Maya, is a fierce and determined woman who rises from the slums of Dharavi to become a powerful force in Maharashtra. The film, shot in Hindi and dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, is a gripping tale of revenge that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. A major portion of the film was shot in Hyderabad, with the final leg initially planned for Mumbai. However, due to a change in plans, Kajol filmed one of the most intense action sequences on a specially constructed set in Hyderabad.

The makers are keeping the details of this high-octane sequence under wraps to ensure maximum impact. Kajol has undergone rigorous training to master the use of weapons, hand-to-hand combat, and kicks. The sequence is choreographed by Peter Hein, known for his work on the Pushpa franchise and Devara.

German stunt coordinator Florian Hotz, who has worked on acclaimed films like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and John Wick: Chapter 4, has also contributed to the film's action sequences. He has collaborated with Telugu action director Naga Venkat Naga to create thrilling and visually stunning fight scenes.

MahaRagni: Queen of Queens is set to wrap up production by the end of the month.

