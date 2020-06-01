Actor Salman Khan is continuing to help those in need during this lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor, who has been financially aiding daily wage workers, has started a food donation drive at Mumbai auditoriums for theatre artists.

On Sunday, May 31, Salman Khan sent two food trucks - Being Haangryy to the Damodar Natyagruha in Parel and Shri Shivaji Mandir Natyagruha in Dadar - to help the workers. The actor is coordinating this drive with Rahul N Kanal, member of Yuva Sena and Shiv Sena corporator Amey Ghole. They plan to make this drive a daily affair by sending two trucks to different parts of the city.

Recently, Salman Khan donated hand sanitizers from the brand, FRSH to the Mumbai Police department. He has also provided ration to nearby villages in Panvel.

Salman Khan is currently at his Panvel farmhouse with a couple of his family members and friends.

