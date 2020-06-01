The United States of America is facing protests around the country after the death of George Floyd. As #BlackLivesMatter protestors are being detained and arrested, citizens and celebrities are donating for the legal funds to help bail them out. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have stepped up $200,000 to NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Taking to his Instagram, Ryan Reynolds spoke about racial injustice and how they are teaching their children about the current climate of the country. “We’ve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car. We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is,” their statement read.

“We’ve been teaching our children differently than the way our parents taught us. We want to educate ourselves about other people’s experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it… especially our own complicity," it further read. "We talk about our bias, blindness, and our own mistakes. We look back and see so many mistakes that have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They’ve led us to huge avenues of education. We’re committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously.”

“That’s the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when the camera wasn’t rolling. We stand in awe of this organization, their empathy, and leadership in, Sherrilyn Ifill. Their work is essential to the integrity of democracy” they signed off.

