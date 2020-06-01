Actor Akshay Kumar is seeking legal action against fake reports stating that he booked a charter flight for his sister Alka Bhatia. The actor, on Sunday, took to Twitter to rubbish the reports.

In his tweet, he wrote, “This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!..”

“Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports!” he further wrote.

The report stated that Akshay converted a whole passenger flight into a chartered one in order for his sister to fly from Mumbai to Delhi. Reportedly, the flight had only four crew members taking care of them.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has been in self-isolation with his family amid nationwide lockdown.

