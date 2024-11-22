After directing superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Atlee is expected to be taking another plunge into the world of Bollywood superstardom by marking his first collaboration with the other superstar Salman Khan. While details of the film are being strictly maintained under wraps, recent reports have confirmed that the filmmaker is keen on making this a mega two-hero project with either Tamil superstars Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan as the other lead. Latest update on that front is that the film will be a reincarnation drama.

Salman Khan – Atlee film to be a reincarnation drama: Report

In a Pinkvilla report, a source was revealed saying, “Atlee has been working on a mega-budget reincarnation drama for the last one year, which is set in two distinct era’s – past and present. The filmmaker is looking to have a strong, never-seen-before period set up with breath-taking visuals of a fictional world. It’s going to be Salman Khan presented like never before in the avatar of a warrior in the period era, whereas the present era dynamics have been kept under wraps for now. The focus of the film will be more towards the period portions than the present, as the script demands more of drama and conflict in the fictional fantasy world. All the characters will be interlinked from past and present.”

It was learnt that the film, currently being referred to as A6, was expected to be going on floors in the first half of next year. However, while it seems that Atlee continues to be busy with the script and finalizing the cast, the source has asserted that the filmmaker will lock both soon. “It’s an ambitious film with Atlee looking to create a new world for the cinema going audiences, with lots of action, drama, thrills and emotion. He is looking to lock the entire star-cast for A6 by the end of this year, and the filmmaker is confident to get one of the two legends – Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth – to play the parallel lead,” the source has informed further.

Meanwhile, currently, Salman Khan is busy wrapping up Sikandar, directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar. On the other hand, Atlee is busy with the release of his production Baby John starring Varun Dhawan in the lead, that is a remake of the filmmaker’s 2016 Tamil movie Theri.

