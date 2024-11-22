The mad, mad world of the blockbuster comedy Bhagam Bhag is set to return. Eighteen years after it captivated audiences, the much-awaited sequel, Bhagam Bhag 2, is finally happening.

For fans of the film, which has gained cult status over the years through the Internet and social media, this news is a celebration.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, Bhagam Bhag is considered as one of ace director Priyadarshan’s iconic films. Even in Akshay’s vast repertoire, Bhagam Bhag holds a very special position along with landmark films like Hera Pheri and Welcome.

The rights for the sequel were recently acquired from Shemaroo Entertainment by Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions who has simultaneously also been working on the film’s script. She will be producing the film along with Shemaroo.

When asked about the long wait for the sequel, Sarita said, “Because a special film like Bhagam Bhag deserves a sequel that’s just as much special; when the time was right, we decided to take the plunge.”

Sarita has been associated with filmdom for a long time. She has been the creative force behind her husband, Ashwin Varde, a producer known for films like Boss, Mubarakan, Kabir Singh, OMG-2, and Khel Khel Mein.

“We are excited to partner with an incredible team to create a film that will continue the legacy of its predecessor by bringing more laughter, fun and entertainment,” said Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment.

Bhagam Bhag 2 is slated to go on floors in mid 2025. Right now, all that the makers promise is that the sequel will be “madder, crazier and funnier.” All other details will be revealed soon when the film is officially announced.

