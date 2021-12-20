comscore

Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at RRR event; sequel to be written by SS Rajamouli’s father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan officially announced Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at the pre-release event of RRR on Sunday in Mumbai. The sequel will be written by SS Rajamouli’s father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also penned the original film and was directed by Kabir Khan. Salman attended the event on Sunday to support SS Rajamouli's upcoming directorial RRR. The film stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.

Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at RRR event; sequel to be written by SS Rajamouli’s father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad

During the event, Salman Khan spoke about how Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the best films of his career and thanked SS Rajamouli's father for the same. Karan Johar, who was hosting the event, asked the actor, “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?” To which, Salman responded, “Yes, Karan”.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was helmed by Kabir Khan. The story revolved around a Hanuman devotee who meets a girl who accidentally enters India and hails from Pakistan. Played by Harshaali Malhotra, Pawan decides to reunite Munni with his family and that's how the entire story unfolds. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Anil Kapoor perform to ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ at NCP leader Praful Patel’s son’s wedding

More Pages: Bajrangi Bhaijaan Box Office Collection , Bajrangi Bhaijaan Movie Review

