Actress Kajol has leased her Powai apartment in Mumbai for Rs. 90,000. The key details about the property have now been revealed.

According to a report by Money Control, Kajol’s property branches out to 771 sq ft. The flat is on the 21st floor of the Atlantis project in Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Mumbai. The leave and license agreement were registered on December 3. The documents have disclosed that the tenant paid a security deposit of Rs. 3 lakh. After one year, the rent of the house will be revised to Rs. 96,750 a month.

Kajol is presently staying in a lavish bungalow in Juhu with her husband Ajay Devgn. Many celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others live in this locality as well.

Ajay and Kajol's Juhu bungalow’s name is Shivshakti. According to Housing.com, Ajay bought the bungalow in Juhu for around Rs. 60 crore. The house spreads across 590 sq yards and is near to Ajay's existing bungalow, Shakti, which is situated in the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu. Ajay and the aforesaid owner of the house, late Pushpa Valia, finalized the deal in November 2020 but the estate transfer was done on May 7, 2021.

