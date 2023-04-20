Shahid Kapoor is on a roll with the success of his debut web series, Farzi. Last week, he was in the news when the poster and teaser of his upcoming film, Bloody Daddy, was unveiled in a grand event of Jio Studios in Mumbai. A few days before this event, an exciting still of his film with Kriti Sanon was also unveiled. The tagline ‘An impossible love story’ has heightened the curiosity of the viewers. Though the poster informed moviegoers that the film will release in October 2023, the title wasn’t mentioned and has been kept under wraps.

Is the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer titled Shintu Ki iDulhania?

Bollywood Hungama, however, has heard the buzz in the market that the film is called Shintu Ki iDulhania. According to the chatter, the title goes well with the film’s plot as it’s reportedly about a love story between a man and a female robot. Whether the film is indeed titled Shintu Ki iDulhania or not is something we’ll find out in a few months, once the makers – Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films – make the official announcement.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, this robot rom-com also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra. It marks the directorial debut of writers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Both have jointly written Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer (2022) and India Lockdown (2022) and the upcoming film Mumbaikar, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey. Amit Joshi, meanwhile, had also scripted Rajkummar Rao-starrer Trapped (2017).

Kriti Sanon has had one release till now this year, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada. She’ll next be seen in the much-awaited Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. It releases in cinemas on June 16. Her other release of 2023, Ganapath Part 1, interestingly, also releases in October 2023, which is the same month when Shintu Ki iDulhania is also expected to release in cinemas.

