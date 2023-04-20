Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On April 19, two days, prior to the film's release, the actor received a fresh death threat via email. Several news outlets have alleged that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has threatened to kill Salman. Not only that, even Rakhi Sawant has been told to stay out of the matter.

Salman Khan receives death threat again from Lawrence Bishnoi; Rakhi Sawant told to stay out of the matter

This news comes a month after Rakhi Sawant has come out in support of Salman Khan and shared a video on social media. “Main Salman Khan bhai ki taraf se Bishnoi samaj se maafi mangti hu. Mere Bhai Salman par buri nazar mat rakho. (I offer apologies to Bishnoi society on behalf of Salman Khan, please don’t say bad about him). Me kehti hu Salman Khan ek nek insan hai.. gareebi ka data hai, ek legend hai.. Salman Bhai ke lie dua karo, vo logo ke lie ittna karte hai.. me chahti hu Salman Bhai ke dushmano ki aakhe fut jae.. unnki yaadash Shakti khatam hojae.. me Allah se dua karti hu ke koi mere Salman bhai ke lie bura na soche,” Rakhi had said.

Not too long ago, there were reports of how Lawrence Bishnoi threatened Salman Khan and told the superstar to apologize to his community after the actor was accused of killing a blackbuck during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain. A staff member of the Sultan actor’s team had found a threatening letter asking Salman to have a talk with Canadian gangster Goldie Brar, in an email that was sent by a certain Rohit Garg.

In a report shared by ABP News, Bishnoi was quoted saying, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.” He went on to add that he has been harboring the feeling of hatred ever since childhood. Bishnoi continued, “Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.