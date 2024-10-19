Khan dismissed the notion that Siddique's killing was a result of his alleged attempts to protect Salman from threats posed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Veteran lyricist Salim Khan has categorically denied any connection between the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and his son, actor Salman Khan. In an interview with ABP News, Khan dismissed the notion that Siddique's killing was a result of his alleged attempts to protect Salman from threats posed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Salim Khan disavows any connection between Salman Khan’s feud with Lawrence Bishnoi and Baba Siddique’s murder: “Isse koi taluk nahi hai”

Khan stated emphatically, “Nahin, mujhe nahin lagta hai ki isse koi taluk hai. Isse koi taluk nahin hai, mujhe nahin lagta. Baba Siddique ka isse kya taluk hoga? Kisi bhi cheez ka bana dijiye. Aapne humko salaam nahi kiya, ab hum aapko maar denge. Aapne humko namaste nahi kiya, hum maar denge (No, I don't think there is any connection. What connection will Baba Siddique have with this? We can make any story like this. You didn't greet me, I'll kill you).”

Khan went on to highlight the widespread concern and support that his son, Salman Khan, has received from various quarters, including law enforcement agencies. He emphasized that Salman’s safety is a matter of utmost importance to many, and that efforts to protect him are a natural response to any perceived threat. “Isme kya hai? Har koi bachana chahta hai... Zindagi jo hai kabhi bhi ja sakti hai, kisi ki bhi ja sakti hai (So what? Everyone wants to save him...Anyone can lose their life anytime),” Khan explained.

The murder of Baba Siddique, a prominent NCP leader, sent shockwaves through Mumbai on the night of October 12. The incident occurred outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in the upscale Bandra area. Following a swift investigation, authorities apprehended two individuals suspected of being directly involved in the killing.

In subsequent developments, law enforcement officials arrested five more individuals believed to have provided firearms and logistical support to the perpetrators. These arrests brought the total number of detained suspects to nine.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested individuals were in communication with Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, both believed to be absconding. Akhtar's alleged ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have led authorities to suspect his involvement as one of the masterminds behind Siddique's murder.

