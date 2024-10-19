A case has been registered against renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza and his wife, Lizelle D’Souza, in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crores. The allegations involve Remo, his wife, and five others who have been accused of forgery and cheating, according to a report by PTI.

Details of the Case

The case was filed at the Mira Road police station in Thane district on October 16, following a complaint by a 26-year-old dancer. The complaint claims that between 2018 and July 2024, Remo D’Souza, Lizelle, and the other accused fraudulently claimed the prize money won by the dancer's troupe in a television show competition. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused posed as the owners of the troupe and pocketed the prize amount of Rs 11.96 crores.

Among the others accused are Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut (a policeman), and Ramesh Gupta. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 465 (forgery) and section 420 (cheating).

Legal Action and Investigation

An official confirmed that the police have initiated a probe into the matter. While the investigation is ongoing, no further details have been provided regarding the involvement of Remo D’Souza and Lizelle D’Souza in the case. It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold for the high-profile couple, who have been associated with some of India’s biggest dance reality shows.

Remo D’Souza is yet to comment on the matter.

Speaking of the professional front, Remo is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Be Happy, which will premiere on Prime Video. The movie, directed by Remo and produced by Lizelle D’Souza, stars Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma, alongside Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi.

