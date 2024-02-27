While he has posted a photo signifying their collab, he has not revealed any details of this upcoming project.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who has not only given Bollywood some of its biggest hits but has also launched actors like Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, is all set for a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth. In a unique turn of events, the filmmaker-producer has taken to social media to make an announcement about them joining hands for a project but has refrained from giving out details of the same.

Sajid Nadiadwala kicks off his ‘unforgettable journey’ with Rajinikanth; makes a formal announcement of their collaboration

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to hint at this monumental collaboration along with a captivating image of the duo wherein Sajid is also seen sporting a shawl, which signifies that he received a warm welcome from the superstar Rajinikanth. The prospect of these two titans coming together definitely has ignited anticipation among social media users who have expressed their excitement on the platform. The official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson tweeted this photo, along with Sajid expressing his happiness over this collab. His statement read, "It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!"

It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!

- #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/pRtoBtTINs — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 27, 2024



We are sure that audiences are eager to get more updates about this promising venture but all we can say right now is your guess is as good as ours!

Speaking of work commitments, Sajid Nadiadwala is currently working towards completing the Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from that, he is also expected to start work on the comedy franchise Housefull with its fifth instalment in the pipeline. On the other hand, Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan which is expected to feature a multitude of stars, along with Thalaivar 171 with Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

