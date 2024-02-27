The first poster of Madgaon Express had recently released and it was appreciated by the audiences.

The first-look poster of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express was released recently and it gave a slight glimpse of its fun, quirky, and humoristic world. This has indeed raised the audience's anticipation to watch more from the film and without any delay, the makers are now gearing up for the release of its trailer on March 5, 2024.

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Excel Entertainment and Kunal Kemmu’s Madgaon Express to release on March 5

Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express promises take the audience on a rollercoaster ride filled with unlimited madness. Bringing a first enhanced glimpse into its mad mad world, the makers are all set to release the trailer of the film on March 5, 2024.

The film is headlined by the talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. The cast is further enriched by Nora Fatehi, along with Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

After wrapping up the shoot of the film last year, Kemmu had shared the news on Instagram and wrote an emotional post saying, “It’s a Film wrap! #madgaonexpress. It’s been such an incredible journey and I couldn’t have done it without @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @roo_cha @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @excelmovies who not only believed in my script but also in my vision of it and encouraged me to direct it. The incredible cast @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15 @norafatehi @remodsouza @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75.”

He added, “Each one of them made the characters come alive on screen in the most accomplished way. And most importantly my amazing crew who right from day 1 have been by my side and helped me achieve all the aspects of my vision for this film @adilafsarz. I can’t wait to share this one with all of you sooon!!!”

Also Read: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Disha Patani; celebs hail the first look poster of Madgaon Express

More Pages: Madgaon Express Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.