comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.12.2021 | 8:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Nag Ashwin’s Project K shoot begins

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Prabhas and talented director Nag Ashwin’s most ambitious film Project - K will have Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone playing the leading lady while megastar Amitabh Bachchan plays a full-length role in the movie.

The film's shoot is presently taking place in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad where scenes involving Prabhas and Deepika are being canned. A new world was created in RFC for the film and it is one of the most expensive Indian projects to date. Meanwhile, the makers released a video byte of the first shot they filmed on Prabhas and Deepika. The video shows Prabhas and Deepika Padukone joining hands on the world's biggest camera.

It’s Nag Ashwin’s first of its kind story which engrossed the biggest stars of the Indian film industry to come together for the film. It’s indeed a rare opportunity for all the actors and technicians associated with the movie.

After last offering Mahanati, the story of the legendary actress Savitri that won several national and international awards, Project - K is a much-cherished dream for Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

With a dream cast that includes the biggest names in Indian cinema today including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and with a cinema wizard Nag Ashwin (of Mahanati fame) at the helm, movie lovers can indeed hope for a cinematic spectacle like never before.

ALSO READ:Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone starrer Project K directed by Nag Ashwin to cost Rs 400 crore

More Pages: Project - K Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar confirms Brahmastra first motion…

Deepika Padukone to start promotions for 83…

Bharti Singh announces pregnancy with…

Taylor Swift to face trial after judge…

John Abraham to first shoot for Shah Rukh…

Amitabh Bachchan rents out Andheri duplex to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification