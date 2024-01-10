Salman Khan and Sunny Deol, who shared the screen 27 years ago in Jeet, are set for a reunion in the film Safar. After the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has been immersed in his upcoming project. Recent reports indicate Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the movie, marking their on-screen collaboration after nearly three decades. Scheduled to shoot his part this week, Salman's cameo adds anticipation to the film, creating excitement among fans who look forward to witnessing the duo once again.

Salman Khan to shoot his cameo in Sunny Deol starrer Safar this week: Report

According to a report in Mid-Day, “The Tiger 3 star will shoot with Paaji later this week. Salman reportedly has a cameo in Sunny’s next, Safar, for which the two actors are expected to film their scenes together this Friday and Saturday at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. Salman will be playing himself in the Vishal Rana production venture.”

Produced by Echelon Productions, Safar is reportedly set for 2024 release. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has Aamir Khan Productions’ next project Lahore 1947 which will be helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has Dharma Productions’ next The Bull with Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan. He also has a project in the works with Sooraj Barjatya. The actor will also star in Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.

