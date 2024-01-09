From January to December, actor Shah Rukh Khan ruled Bollywood in 2023. His films - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki - performed well at the box office. His last release, Dunki, is currently running in theatres. In addition to this, there is another exciting thing happening for his fans. If rumours are to be believed, then SRK will soon collaborate with renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, known for critically acclaimed films like Omkara, Maqbool and Haider, for his next film.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Shah Rukh Khan set to collaborate for a thriller?

A report by Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, “There is inside chatter in the industry that Shah Rukh Khan is signing a Vishal Bhardwaj film for his next. The plan is in sync with his desire to keep surprising the audiences with his film choices.” The report also stated that it will be a typical “Vishal Bhardwaj film with all the thrills and shades that he likes to weave in his stories”.

The source explained to the portal, “Bhardwaj’s world of cinema is very different from the cinematic world and image of Shah Rukh. But the actor is ready to take it up as it offers something new to him. He has really liked the script with the two being in discussion mode for the same at the moment.”

Concluding the scoop, the source said, “Shah Rukh has made all such unconventional choices all through his career. He has also worked with Amol Palekar in Paheli in the past, so it will be interesting what he would bring to Bhardwaj’s world. However, the industry is waiting for confirmation from either of them soon.”

While the moviegoers have to wait for the official announcement for the confirmation of the same, it is worth noting that Vishal has often expressed his desire to work with SRK. Readers may recall that during the promotions of Khufiya, Vishal, in an interview with News18, had revealed, “At one point, we came very close to doing a film. It was announced also and we were going to shoot but somehow it didn’t happen.”

