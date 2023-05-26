Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand (of Pathaan fame) go back a long way. They have been close friends ever since Siddharth directed Saif in Ta Ra Rum Pum and Salaam Namaste. After these two films, Siddharth directed two movies with his erstwhile best friend Ranbir Kapoor (Bachna Ae Haseeno and Anjana Anjani), then two other films with Hrithik Roshan (Bang Bang and War).

Saif Ali Khan’s action-adventure series for Netflix to be directed by Robbie Grewal

Now after Pathaan, Siddharth Aanand and Saif are likely to team up again, though Siddharth is not directing this time. His assistant Robbie Grewal is. Grewal is known for his slick directorial skills in the cop thriller Samay: When Time Strikes starring Sushmita Sen and his espionage drama Romeo Akbar Walter, which starred John Abraham, along with Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy and Sikandar Kher. Grewal then came up with the romantic film MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar.

Grewal has apparently come up with an exciting script for Saif that Siddharth Anand will produce.

This will be Saif’s second project with Netflix after the much talked about web series Sacred Games, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Race actor is currently gearing up for his next release Adipurush. He will be playing the character of Raavan in the mythological drama directed by Om Raut, which also star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

