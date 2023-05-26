comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.05.2023 | 12:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Saif Ali Khan’s action-adventure series for Netflix to be directed by Robbie Grewal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Saif Ali Khan’s action-adventure series for Netflix to be directed by Robbie Grewal

en Bollywood News Saif Ali Khan’s action-adventure series for Netflix to be directed by Robbie Grewal
By Subhash K. Jha -

Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand (of Pathaan fame) go back a long way. They have been close friends ever since Siddharth directed Saif in Ta Ra Rum Pum and Salaam Namaste. After these two films, Siddharth directed two movies with his erstwhile best friend Ranbir Kapoor (Bachna Ae Haseeno and Anjana Anjani), then two other films with Hrithik Roshan (Bang Bang and War).

Saif Ali Khan’s action-adventure series for Netflix to be directed by Robbie Grewal

Saif Ali Khan’s action-adventure series for Netflix to be directed by Robbie Grewal

Now after Pathaan, Siddharth Aanand and Saif are likely to team up again, though Siddharth is not directing this time. His assistant Robbie Grewal is. Grewal is known for his slick directorial skills in the cop thriller Samay: When Time Strikes starring Sushmita Sen and his espionage drama Romeo Akbar Walter, which starred John Abraham, along with Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy and Sikandar Kher. Grewal then came up with the romantic film MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar.

Grewal has apparently come up with an exciting script for Saif that Siddharth Anand will produce.

This will be Saif’s second project with Netflix after the much talked about web series Sacred Games, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Race actor is currently gearing up for his next release Adipurush. He will be playing the character of Raavan in the mythological drama directed by Om Raut, which also star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Siddharth Anand after 16 years for an action film for Netflix

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for the 2nd…

IIFA 2023 kicks off with press conference by…

Raaj Shaandilyaa's Thinkink Picturez unveils…

Shah Rukh Khan announced as new brand…

Shahid Kapoor joins hands with Malayalam…

IIFA 2023: About 25000 people and 120…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification