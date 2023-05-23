comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.05.2023 | 6:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Siddharth Anand after 16 years for an action film for Netflix

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Siddharth Anand after 16 years for an action film for Netflix

en Bollywood News Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Siddharth Anand after 16 years for an action film for Netflix

The last time Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand worked together was in Ta Ra Rum Pum

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Siddharth Anand has been the man of the moment this year with the stupendous success of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The film went onto become the biggest Bollywood blockbuster. But the filmmaker started his journey with light-hearted dramas like Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum. Both the films starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The two are now all set to collaborate after 16 years for an action film for Netflix, as per a report by Peeping Moon.

Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Siddharth Anand after 16 years for an action film for Netflix

The report also said that this time, however, Siddharth will be producing the film under his banner Marflix Productions and the film will be directed by one of his assistant directors. The project is said to be a high-scale actioner that is planned to be converted into a franchise. Although the story of the yet-untitled film is currently kept under wraps, sources have told the publication that it will centre around a rescue operation that will be led by Saif’s character.

This project will see Saif returning to Netflix after the successful and much talked-about web show Sacred Games. The show, produced by Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment, ran for two seasons.

Apart from the aforementioned project, Siddharth also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and the massive project Tiger vs Pathaan, which stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: Not Siddharth Anand, Ayan Mukerji to direct Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Siddharth…

Aditya Singh Rajput's Death: Police break…

Aditi Rao Hydari and British actress Paige…

Shah Rukh Khan video calls a cancer patient…

EXPLOSIVE: Anubhav Sinha THUNDERS: “The…

Aryan Khan case: NCB’s SIT reacts SHARPLY to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification