Siddharth Anand has been the man of the moment this year with the stupendous success of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The film went onto become the biggest Bollywood blockbuster. But the filmmaker started his journey with light-hearted dramas like Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum. Both the films starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The two are now all set to collaborate after 16 years for an action film for Netflix, as per a report by Peeping Moon.

Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Siddharth Anand after 16 years for an action film for Netflix

The report also said that this time, however, Siddharth will be producing the film under his banner Marflix Productions and the film will be directed by one of his assistant directors. The project is said to be a high-scale actioner that is planned to be converted into a franchise. Although the story of the yet-untitled film is currently kept under wraps, sources have told the publication that it will centre around a rescue operation that will be led by Saif’s character.

This project will see Saif returning to Netflix after the successful and much talked-about web show Sacred Games. The show, produced by Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment, ran for two seasons.

Apart from the aforementioned project, Siddharth also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and the massive project Tiger vs Pathaan, which stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: Not Siddharth Anand, Ayan Mukerji to direct Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.