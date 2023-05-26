comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kareena Kapoor Khan to attend F1 Grand Pix in Monaco

As per the source, Kareena Kapoor Khan will watch the practice race on May 27 in Monaco and interact with some of the GP drivers too.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been busy with the shoot for The Crew, is taking a break from work to focus on her other work commitments. The actress will be representing India and attending the F1 Monaco Grand Prix on May 28. As per the source, Kareena Kapoor Khan will watch the practice race on May 27 in Monaco and interact with some of the GP drivers too. In the past, Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Christiano Ronaldo have attended the event.

As per the official website of Formula 1, “The opening day of practice in the principality will take place on May 26, followed by a qualifying day on May 27 and, finally, the Grand Prix itself on May 28, with another exciting weekend of F1 action in store.”

Coming to her forthcoming projects, Kareena has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s web adaptation of the bestselling novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It will mark her digital debut on Netflix. She also has Hansal Mehta’s next. She turns co-producer with Ekta Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan delights fans with “Goa Night” selfie featuring red lip look

