Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Filmmaker Sudipto Sen falls ill, halts promotions of The Kerala Story

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen falls ill, halts promotions of The Kerala Story

Sudipto Sen has been traveling in different cities for the promotions of the Adah Sharma starrer.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen has been directing movies since over 20 years, including documentaries. But he has achieved fame in recent times with the release of his Bollywood movie The Kerala Story, which stars Adah Sharma in the lead.

Sen, unfortunately, has fallen ill recently after traveling a lot to promote the film. With the filmmaker being hospitalized, he won’t be able to take part in the city-to-city promotions of The Kerala Story.

Sharing more about his condition, a source said, “Sudipto Sen along with the team has been continuously traveling promoting The Kerala Story and due to excess travel, he has fallen sick. Which is why, the promotional plan and city visits are at hold. The Kerala Story is already a blockbuster success and will have a long run at the box office in the next month. The filmmaker has requested the audience to keep showering love on the film and has appealed to people to watch it with family. The filmmaker will soon be back to continue the promotion and will touch 10 cities.”

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story released in theatres on May 5.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

