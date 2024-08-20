Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Purple Pebble Pictures has joined hands with Rajshri Entertainment to present the Marathi film Paani, a directorial debut by Addinath M. Kothare under the banner of Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd. The film is slated for release on October 18, 2024. Paani marks a significant milestone for Rajshri Entertainment as it ventures into Marathi production for the first time, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Purple Pebble Pictures expands its footprint in the regional film landscape.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajshri Entertainment join forces to produce Addinath M. Kothare’s Marathi film Paani

Written by Nitin Dixit, Paani boasts a stellar cast including Addinath M. Kothare, Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapur, Kishor Kadam, Nitin Dixit, Sachin Goswami, Mohanabai, Shripad Joshi, and Vikas Pandurang Patil. The film is produced by Neha Barjatya and the late Rajjat Barjatya from Rajshri Entertainment, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Dr Madhu Chopra under Purple Pebble Pictures. Mahesh Kothare and Siddharth Chopra serve as associate producers.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, "I'm thrilled to share Paani with the world - a true passion project that tackles a vital issue. This film is special, and challenging to make but so relevant for the time we live in. This is an inspiring story of one man’s journey to find solutions that will radically change the lives of all those around him."

She added, "At Purple Pebble Pictures, we're dedicated to collaborating with incredible talent and crafting local stories from every region of India. Paani is a shining example of an entertaining, inspiring film with a pressing concern, and I'm so proud of Addinath's remarkable directorial debut. Congratulations to the entire team on their hard-won achievement! Our fourth Marathi production is a testament to the power of collaboration. Rajshri Entertainment and Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd. We could not have asked for better partners."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Neha Barjatya from Rajshri Entertainment added, "This is Rajshri Entertainment's first Marathi film, and we are thrilled that Paani is leading the way. The film addresses the vital issue of water scarcity. With its strong subject and a talented team, Paani stands out as a socially relevant film. We believe it will significantly contribute to raising awareness about this pressing issue."

On his part, director Addinath M. Kothare shares, "Working with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajshri Entertainment was a treat. To get such a fantastic team in my debut directorial is like a boon for me. With that, I had the support of my father. Paani will soon release in you nearest cinemas and the entire team is confident that it will be an experience that will stay with the audience for a long time."

Rajshri Entertainment & Purple Pebble Pictures presents Paani, in association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd. The film is directed by Addinath M. Kothare, produced by Neha Barjatya & Late Rajjat Barjatya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Dr Madhu Chopra, with Mahesh Kothare & Siddharth Chopra as associate producers. Paani releases in cinemas on October 18, 2024.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.