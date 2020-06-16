After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Saif Ali Khan has expressed his anger on people who have suddenly started pouring love on the former. In an interview with a daily, Saif Ali Khan said that he feels that people are gaining some mileage from this tragedy.

Saif Ali Khan said that nobody cares for anyone and their line of work is very cutthroat. He said that to pretend that you care is the ultimate hypocrisy and he thinks that it is an insult to the dead.

The Omkara actor said that the least we can do is to have some introspection, some silence and not try and come across as the most politically astute or the wisest.

He further said that it is said that people cannot think beyond films and assume that this terrible thing happened because of his films. He said that there is more to life and could be a personal reason. Saif further said that we live in an age where people write 10 lines for you on Twitter and will walk past you on the street.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. The postmortem reports states that he died of suicide.

