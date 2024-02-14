comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Saif Ali Khan-Jaideep Ahlawat’s next with Siddharth Anand titled Jewel Thief: Report 

Titled Jewel Thief, it is produced by Siddharth Anand under his Marflix banner and expected to release on Netflix. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Acclaimed actors Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are set to share the screen in an action-packed heist thriller. As per the latest buzz, the upcoming film is titled Jewel Thief, which will be exclusively premiering on Netflix. Produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner Marflix, the film marks the director's reunion with Khan after their successful rom-com Salaam Namaste and Tara Rum Pum. Jewel Thief boasts a unique title distinct from the classic Dev Anand film, chosen by Anand himself for its suitability to the Robbie Grewal-directed story.

As per a report by PinkVilla, Jewel Thief’s central conflict promises to be a captivating battle royale between Khan and Ahlawat. The report quoted a source saying, “While the film is titled Jewel Thief, it has got nothing to do with the original film starring the legendary Dev Anand. Siddharth Anand had this title registered under his banner and believes that the title is apt for the subject of this Robbie Grewal directorial.”

Filming for Jewel Thief has already concluded, with a premiere anticipated later this year on Netflix. Industry sources estimate the film was acquired by the streaming giant for a staggering Rs 60 crore, positioning it as a major player in Netflix's Indian direct-to-digital offerings.

Coming to the professional front, Siddharth Anand continues to expand his directorial horizons. He currently seeks scripts for upcoming productions helmed by Rohit Dhawan and Sujoy Ghosh, with Tiger Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan attached to those projects, respectively. While his directorial schedule remains open, a commitment to Tiger vs Pathaan for YRF in 2025 is confirmed.

Anand's recent directorial venture, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is nearing the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office and has amassed over Rs 320 crore globally, solidifying his filmmaking prowess.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan SPEAKS on audience’s interest in star kids: “Look at The Archies, we’re only talking about them”

