Shah Rukh Khan was ‘licking his wounds’ after facing series of flops; he became too innovative with Fan, Zero: “I needed to look at what the audience wanted”

Khan talked about disappearing from cinema after 2018 because the chances he took with his films did not work at the box office and he wasn’t listening to his audiences.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

 Shah Rukh Khan graced the stage at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai for an insightful conversation session entitled 'The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan', a 15-minute discussion on his ascent to fame and fortune. Remarkably, SRK is the only Indian actor who is invited to the World Government Summit. It's SRK's first time at the prestigious gathering dedicated to shaping the future of governments globally. During the conversation, Khan talked about disappearing from cinema after 2018 because the chances he took with his films did not work at the box office and he wasn’t listening to his audiences.

Speaking about what he did over the four years before making a smashing return to the big screen with 2023’s Pathaan, Shah Rukh “I had massive flops, and they did very, very badly. I was licking my wounds. But you know what I did? I learnt to make the best pizza in the world. I stopped listening to stories, I stopped wanting to tell stories, I made myself a little kitchen, and I started learning how to make pizzas. I learnt perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you have to first make a million square ones.”

“I was glad that my family didn’t tell me, ‘Listen, your pizzas are better than your films, stop making films.’ I’m glad that they turned around and said, ‘As good as your pizzas are, your films are better’. They were very encouraging, especially my children and my team. I’d become indulgent. I’d started becoming too innovative. I was looking for perfection, and I started failing. I needed to be excellent, I needed to be unique, but I needed to look at what the audience wanted,” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan admitted that he had stopped listening to his audience. “I used to go where there were thousands and lakhs of people waving at me, but I wouldn’t hear or feel what they wanted to see out of me. So I went and did a film about a vertically challenged guy, I did a film about a manic, psychopathic fan, but no, people just like to see me giving hope and happiness and love, so let’s get back to that,” he said. The actor was referring to Zero and Fan, respectively.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing return with Pathaan, followed by Jawan and Dunki. The former two films ended up earning more than Rs. 1000 crore at the box office globally whereas Dunki was also a success with Rs. 212.42 crore at the Indian box office.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next project but speculations are that he is working with Sujoy Ghosh for Red Chillies Entertainment’s next King, starring alongside Suhana Khan.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan rejected Slumdog Millionaire as he didn’t want to play ‘dishonest’ & ‘cheating’ man’ says no one has offered concrete work in Hollywood: “Nobody’s ever offered me any good work”

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

