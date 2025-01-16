Kartik Aaryan, one of Bollywood’s favorite stars, recently thrilled his fans by confirming that he is officially single. Known for his boy-next-door appeal and impressive performances, the actor addressed the relationship rumors at the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024.

Kartik Aaryan reveals his relationship status: “Main single hun….Sau takka”

Kartik Aaryan humorously confirmed, “Main single hun, poori tarah single hun. Pakka, sau takka. When questioned if he was channeling his famous Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue, he laughed and explained, “Wakt mera filmon mein jaa raha hai, isliye time nahi mil raha hai. Baar baar, it’s like aap same hi office mein jaa rahe ho. Kahin aur jaane ka ya kisi aur se milne ka mauka nahi mil raha hai.” (I’m spending all my time in films, so there’s no time for anything else. It’s like going to the same office repeatedly — there’s no chance to go anywhere else or meet anyone new.”)

Commenting on his rugged appearance, Kartik Aaryan jokingly remarked that his scruffy beard is evidence of his single status.

Kartik Aaryan has had a stellar year professionally in 2024, delivering Chandu Champion, a sports biopic, and major hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a horror-comedy that highlighted his versatility. Looking ahead, he is set to star alongside Triptii Dimri in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3.

Fans are also excited about Kartik Aaryan's reconciliation with Karan Johar following the widely publicized fallout over Dostana 2. Reports suggest that the two have put their differences behind them and are collaborating on the eagerly awaited project Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Kartik Aaryan’s work ethic and charm continue to captivate audiences, cementing his status as one of Bollywood’s most bankable and beloved actors. As 2024 draws to a close, 2025 looks equally promising for the star, who remains committed to his career. For now, female fans can celebrate knowing Bollywood's favorite bachelor is still single, though his dedication to his craft may just make him the hardest catch in town.

