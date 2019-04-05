Bollywood Hungama
Saif Ali Khan begins shooting his next naughty-at-50 rom-com

BySubhash K. Jha

Are our Bollywood superstars getting libidinous at 50? Even as the hugely entertaining trailer of Akiv Ali’s De De Pyar De came out this week showing Ajay Devgn red-faced and romancing little Lolita Rakul Preet Singh, Saif Ali Khan started shooting for Nitin Kakkar’s film about a middle-aged man remarrying at an age when men in India are not supposed to have sex.

Gajraj Rao in Badhaai Ho seems to have changed that prudish perception. Though director Nitin Kakkar’s next film Jawani Jaan-e-Man is predominantly a father-daughter story Kakkar has chosen not to cast Sara Ali Khan with her father Saif Ali Khan.

Instead Jawani Jaan-e-Mann has Saif and actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alia as father and daughter. Says Kakkar, “We begin shooting for Jawani Jaan-e-Mann on Monday. It is a father-daughter story.”

Though Saif co-produces the film his daughter Sara Ali Khan wasn’t even considered for the film. “We needed a fresh face. It wouldn’t work with a face that’s already known,” says Kakkar whose new film Notebook opened to heartening reviews.

