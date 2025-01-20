Saif Ali Khan sustained multiple injuries during the robbery incident on January 16 and is currently receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police arrested the main suspect in the stabbing case on Sunday and presented them in court. A video of the accused attacker has since gone viral.

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Suspect presented in court, undergoes custodial interrogation for further investigation

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, the accused is seen surrounded by police as he exits the court with his face covered, walking towards a van. On Sunday, the Bandra Court remanded the accused to five days of police custody, supporting the Mumbai Police's request for further investigation. The court stated, “We are satisfied by the demand of Mumbai Police. The accused has entered inside the residence of a celebrity and attacked him. The police need to recover the clothes worn by him on that day. Hence, custodial interrogation is required. The police also needs to recover the knife that was used by the accused. The learned defence council has said that no notice was given to the accused U/S43A of the BNS.”

The court further stated, “After having considered the submission of the defence and the prosecution, I find that they are well founded allegations. The investigation is at early stage. The accused has been arrested earlier today. The police therefore are justified in asking sufficient period for an investigation.”

In requesting the accused’s 14-day custody, the police stated, “The attacker is ruthless as he stabbed Saif Ali Khan several times. We need him in custody to collect more evidence.”

The investigating officer informed the court that the accused attacked Saif Ali Khan on January 16 inside his Mumbai residence. The officer further stated, “We have recovered a part of knife from the wound, the second was recovered from the crime spot and the third is missing. We need to recover that. We have to find the clothes that he was wearing on that day. Also, the accused is a Bangaldeshi national. We have to investigate where he came from. He had recently came to Mumbai.”

For those unaware, an attempted robbery occurred at Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra home earlier this week. Following a struggle with the robber, the actor sustained severe injuries. Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times, including in his neck and shoulder, at his Bandra West apartment around 2:30 am on Thursday. He was promptly taken to Lilavati Hospital, where a 2.5-inch piece of the blade was removed from his spine during a five-hour-long surgery.

