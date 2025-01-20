Starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi and directed by Rishab Seth, Dhoom Dhaam will stream on Netflix; the teaser is out!

Love, laughter, and full-on shaadi chaos: Dhoom Dhaam is here to show you that real fun begins after the pheras! Starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi, this Netflix entertainer flips the script on “happily ever after” when chaos takes over their wedding night the moment they get married! On Valentine’s Day, February 14, the film — directed by Rishab Seth , produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios — proves that going from “just married” to “just mayhem” is the ultimate rollercoaster.

Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi starrer Dhoom Dhaam to start streaming on Netflix from February 14

Meet Koyal, a complete wild child with zero chill, and Veer, a timid momma’s boy and animal-loving veterinarian. Their stars have (somehow) aligned, but on their wedding day, the newlyweds find themselves in far-from-perfect situations. What follows is a madcap adventure, packed with a thrilling chase, quirky characters, and twists at every turn. Combining comedy and action in a story as unpredictable as love itself, Dhoom Dhaam can knot be a more perfect film for date night!

Founders of B62 Studios and producers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar share , “With Dhoom Dhaam, we wanted to create something unique and entertaining, where humour, chaos, action and romance come together in a fresh, high-energy story. Collaborating with Netflix has been an amazing journey, allowing us to bring this thrilling narrative to a global audience. Yami and Pratik have done an incredible job capturing the essence of Koyal and Veer, with their amazing chemistry and depth. We’re excited for viewers to experience this rollercoaster of emotions on Netflix, February 14!”

President - Jio Studios, RIL and producer Jyoti Deshpande shares , “We are excited to present this gem of a film, it’s going to be a surprise package of power-packed entertainment that combines unexpected twists and heartwarming moments. Our ongoing collaboration with Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 has yet again given us a fresh and thrilling film. Yami and Pratik’s performances bring incredible energy to the story, and we can’t wait for audiences worldwide to enjoy this rollercoaster ride when it premieres on Netflix on February 14!"

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, shares, "Dhoom Dhaam is an electrifying mix of comedy and intrigue. Set against the backdrop of a wedding night where an unexpected adventure unfolds, the film is a true entertainer with its heart in the right place. The fresh pairing of Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi makes it a perfect Valentine’s Day watch. We are excited to collaborate with Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jio Studios for Rishab Seth's directorial. With Dhoom Dhaam, we reaffirm our commitment to bringing unique and engaging films to audiences around the world."

Join Koyal and Veer as their wedding day spirals into chaos, comedy and unexpected warmth — because who knew "I do" could lead to so much drama?

