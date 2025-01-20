While the Saif Ali Khan case has raised concerns regarding the security of citizens, another issue that has become a subject of debate is the insurance claims. Recently, it was confirmed that a claim of Rs. 35 lakhs were approved by an insurance company for Khan, for his medical procedures and hospital bills after the recent attack on the actor. This has not only sparked debate on social media over the inequal treatment offered to celebrities and common citizens, but a doctor has joined this discussion and showcased his support over this, explaining the hassles middle-class citizens have to undergo to receive their not-so exorbitant claims.

In a post shared on X aka Twitter, the doctor has addressed the challenges faced by common man for extensive surgeries wherein they have to undergo extensive procedures to receive a sanction of amounts above Rs. 5 lakhs. He raised questions as he questioned these companies over their change of attitude towards famous personas and celebrities. He said, “For small hospitals and common man, Niva Bupa will not sanction more than Rs 5 lakh for such treatment. All 5 star hospitals are charging exorbitant fees and mediclaim companies are paying also. result – premiums are rising and middle class is suffering”.

The insurance company Niva Bupa confirms details of Khan’s insurance

After the claim went viral on social media, the insurance company Niva Bupa confirmed the details to Mint wherein they issued a statement that read, “The recent unfortunate incident with actor Saif Ali Khan is deeply concerning. We wish him a speedy and safe recovery. Mr. Khan is one of our policy holders. A cashless pre-authorisation request was sent to us upon his hospitalisation, and we have given an approval of an initial amount to start the treatment. Once we receive the final bills post the complete treatment, it will be settled as per policy terms and conditions. We stand with Mr. Khan and his family in this distressing time.”

About the attack on Saif Ali Khan and his medical treatment

On January 16, Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence in the wee hours of dawn in an ensuing scuffle with an alleged robber. The actor sustained multiple injuries and was immediately rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he was taken into surgery within a couple of hours after being admitted. From thoracic spine surgery to covering wounds with cosmetic surgery, the actor underwent quite a bit of treatment and is currently on the recovery process.

