Noida Police has taken a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the 'snake venom rave' case by sending summons to prominent YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner, Elvish Yadav. The move comes after snakes and snake venom were discovered at a rave party in Noida, making headlines last week. Five individuals were subsequently arrested in connection with the alleged use of snake venom during the party.

Elvish Yadav faces interrogation by Noida Police in snake venom rave scandal

The police intend to question Elvish Yadav regarding his involvement in the case as the arrested individuals have disclosed his name in relation to the supply of snakes for parties organized by the 26-year-old YouTuber. This development has further raised questions and concerns surrounding the incident.

The initial information about the illegal activities at the rave party came to light through a complaint filed by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's NGO, People for Animals (PFA). The organization alleged that Elvish Yadav had been organizing illegal raves at farmhouses in Noida, where foreign individuals were reportedly invited to partake in consuming snake venom. Acting on the NGO's tip-off, Noida Police conducted a raid at the rave party last week.

In response to the allegations, Elvish Yadav has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, labelling the accusations as "baseless" and "not even 1 per cent true." In a video posted on Instagram, he expressed his willingness to cooperate fully with the police and take responsibility for any wrongdoing if any such allegations are substantiated.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav appears in Bigg Boss 17 amid rave party row

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.