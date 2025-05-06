Sabyasachi introduces Shah Rukh Khan to the hosts who couldn’t identify him; says, “He is probably the most famous man in the world”

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most famous actors globally, with millions of fans worldwide. As he prepared for his MET Gala debut on Monday, fans were loudly cheering and calling out his name outside his hotel in New York. However, it seemed that not everyone fully recognized his star power, including the event's hosts, Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim.

A video shared by Vogue features the singer and SNL star conversing with Shah Rukh Khan and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherji, who designed the superstar's outfit for the occasion.

Teyana and Ego introduced Shah Rukh as the “first male Bollywood star” to attend the gala and asked how he felt about making history. Shah Rukh smiled and admitted he was nervous, explaining that he’s a shy person and doesn’t often attend red carpet events. The hosts then inquired if the blue carpet helped him feel more at ease, prompting some awkward nodding from Shah Rukh as he tried to shift the conversation.

Shah Rukh was then asked what he was most excited about, and he shared that he hoped to impress his kids with his appearance. He also discussed the inspiration behind his look, at which point Sabya took the lead in the conversation.

Sabya said the host, “Just to give a little context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably the most famous man in the world and his fan following is legendary. We nearly had a stampede outside the hotel when he came out.”

He then added, “When you get a man like this, when it's Black Dandy, representation is the most important thing. We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan and nobody else.”

Ego responded, “Well Sabya I think you did your thing and Shah Rukh you look fantastic. I hope your kids are proud, kids, you gotta be proud of dad.”

Fans also appreciated how Sabya set the context for the hosts. One person commented on YouTube, “I love how Sabya made them realize how big of a deal SRK is. He’s one of the biggest and greatest superstars in Bollywood.” Another added, “He is so modest and humble, that reflects his personality…how Sabyasachi addressed him as one of the most popular actors in the world... truly, he is. His popularity outside India is insane.”

A fan wrote, “SRK just made MET more popular and literally the interviewers live in a bubble and once they realise who SRK is, they will know what a big deal was to interview him.”

For Shah Rukh's Met Gala appearance, Sabyasachi designed a black, floor-length, elongated coat made from Tasmanian superfine wool, featuring monogrammed Japanese horn buttons. The coat is hand canvassed, single-breasted, with a peak collar and wide lapels. It was paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers.

The bespoke look was completed with a pleated satin kamarbandh. To layer the outfit, SRK wore a custom stack and accessorized with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane, crafted in 18k gold and adorned with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut, and brilliant cut diamonds.

On collaborating with SRK, Sabyasachi shared, “Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period.”

