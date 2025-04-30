Actor Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s wedding in Italy has remained a well-kept secret, with no photos from the ceremony ever making their way to social media. However, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who designed Rani’s bridal outfit, has now shared some insights into the intimate celebration. He revealed that Rani gave him just a week’s deadline to create her wedding attire.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee reveals Rani Mukerji’s ‘mad’ wedding with Aditya Chopra: “She was very chilled out”

During a session for the YouTube channel Fashionably Pernia, Sabyasachi was asked about the most fun Bollywood wedding. The designer replied, “You know who was fun to work with? It was actually Rani Mukerji. She never released the photos. But, the fact is that it was a mad wedding which was done between her, Adi (Aditya Chopra), Karan (Johar), and me. She was very chilled out.”

Sabyasachi also shared how last-minute the entire wedding was, revealing that he had just one week to create the bridal lehenga. He said, “She came over for lunch one day and said that she is getting married. I asked her how much time I had and she said one week. I had to put something together in that much time. It’s fun when people enjoy their wedding. It just makes the process of designing for them so much more fun.”

After years of speculation and being spotted together, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot on April 21, 2014, in an intimate ceremony in Italy. The couple has a daughter, Adira, who was born in 2015.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Rani Mukerji gave a rare insight into her relationship with Aditya Chopra. She orevealed that they still enjoy watching movies together, saying, “For me the best time that Adi (Aditya Chopra) and me have is when we go to watch a movie together. That is something we continue doing every Friday at YRF (Yash Raj Films studio) in Mumbai. But when we are outside India, we go everywhere. It is lovely to hold hands and all. It’s quite nice... I think it is fun, just going and standing in the line, getting your ticket, getting your popcorn. Nowadays you get pizza also, which is great. So you get quite good food. It is nice to eat, watch your film. It is crazy, it is such a good experience.”

Rani Mukerji is all set to entertain her fans once again as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the upcoming film Mardaani 3. The film is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2026.

Also Read : Sabyasachi donates 25 lakhs to street children after their powerful Ramp Walk at We the Women Festival

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.