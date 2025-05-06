In a major recognition of her rising influence, film actor Ananya Panday has emerged as the most visible face on television during the first 37 matches of IPL 2025, according to the latest TAM Sports report on celebrity endorsements. With a 9% share of all celebrity-endorsed ad volumes, Ananya leads it this season, becoming the go-to face for advertisers during one of India’s most commercially impactful sporting events.

Ananya’s achievement comes on the back of a strong portfolio of brand associations. She recently made history as the first Indian brand ambassador for luxury fashion house Chanel, cementing her position on the global style map. Back home, she continues to be the face of several brands, including Lakmé, Swarovski, American Tourister, Tresemmé, and many more—each partnership a testament to her cross-category appeal and high relatability with Gen Z and millennial audiences.

This IPL season has seen advertisers narrow their focus onto fewer, high-impact celebrity faces, even as the overall share of celebrity-endorsed ads increased by 2%. In this environment, Ananya’s visibility and resonance have placed her at the forefront of the celebrity endorsement landscape.

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya and, reportedly, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan.

