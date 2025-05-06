After the highly successful Chhaava, Maddock Films is back with yet another promising film, Bhool Chuk Maaf. It is all set to release this week, and the expectations are there thanks to the novel concept, light-hearted theme, casting and of course, the association of Dinesh Vijan in the capacity of a producer. As it happens with movies of Maddock, moviegoers venturing out to watch Bhool Chuk Maaf will be greeted with assets of their upcoming films.

SCOOP: Teasers of Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari, Thama expected to be attached with Bhool Chuk Maaf

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The buzz in the trade is that two teasers are attached with the teasers of Bhool Chuk Maaf. One is that of Param Sundari. It is Dinesh Vijan’s immediate release after the Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer, and releases on July 25. Until now, only official stills of the film have been put out by the makers. This is the first time that moviegoers will get to see a promo of the movie.” The romcom stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor and is directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi (2022) fame.

The source continued, “A teaser of Thama is also attached with Bhool Chuk Maaf’s print as per the exhibition sector. Most probably, it is the same first look teaser that was launched in October 2024.” The horror comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and it is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya (2024) fame. It will arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2025.

The source also revealed, “Since last year, Maddock has been following a tradition of releasing promos of their films in cinemas first and on digital platforms several days later. There are high chances that Param Sundari’s teaser will also be exclusive for cinemas for a certain number of days before its digital release.”

Maddock adopted this strategy for the first time with the teaser of Stree 2. It was attached to Munjya, that too, in its second week. During Stree 2, the explosive teaser of Chhaava was attached. During Chhaava, viewers got a chance to see the fun-filled promo of Bhool Chuk Maaf on the big screen first.

Also Read: Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor embraces South roots; wishes fans Happy Vishu and Puthandu in Malayalam and Tamil

More Pages: Param Sundari Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.