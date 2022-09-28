It’s official. Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds is set for a 2024 release in theatres. Not only is the actor returning with the role, but he also brings along Hugh Jackman with him. The Wolverine star is set to reprise the iconic character, who died in the 2017 film Logan. The announcement was made on Tuesday.

Ryan Reynolds announces Deadpool 3 coming in 2024; Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” Reynolds says in a hilarious announcement video, referencing the D23 Expo which took place in Anaheim in California in early September. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, and find new depth, motivation, and meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks as Hugh Jackman walks by in the background, confirming his return as the iconic character. “Yeah, sure, Ryan,” the Wolverine actor responds. The hilarious video ends with ‘I Will Always Love; by Whitney Houston with captions such as “I will always love Hugh” — and a “Coming Hugh” teaser. Towards the end of the video, we see the logo of Deadpool appear on the screen followed by Wolverine’s adamantium claws.

Shawn Levy, who has worked with Ryan Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, is on board to direct the third installment of Deadpool. With this project, the franchise joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially following Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox. The script will be penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who previously wrote the first two installments. The film will remain R-rated as per earlier reports.

