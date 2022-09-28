Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency continues to announce the cast of the upcoming film. Directed by the actress, the film’s array of actors who are a force to reckon with. Now, the makers have revealed that Satish Kaushik will be playing activist and politician Jagjivan Ram.

Satish Kaushik to play activist-politician Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, see first look

Talking about Satish Kaushik joining the film’s cast, Kangana Ranaut says, “Jagjivan Ram was a very popular leader. One of the most loved and revered leaders of his times. When Mrs Gandhi refused his request of relaxing Emergency, he quit Congress and there were grave consequences for her. That was his relevance. I needed somebody for this role who has his strength, his wit and his sarcasm. Satish ji was an obvious choice for this role. I am looking forward to my scenes with him as an actor. They are some of the most engaging, entertaining and strong scenes in the film.

Satish Kaushik adds, “When you are playing the role of a historic or political personality then you have to really study and research a lot about the person whom you are playing. It is a great feeling to play the former Defence Minister of India, Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji in Emergency. It would not have been possible without the help of my director, Kangana Ranaut, who is very calm, composed and in full command as the captain of the ship. I love the way she pampers and helps her actors to give the right performance and ensures that even the minutest detail is not missed out.”

Anupam Kher will be seen as the revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade essays the role of late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhry will be seen playing the role of author Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman will essay Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vishak Nair will be seen as Sanjay Gandhi.

Manikarnika Films presents Emergency which is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

