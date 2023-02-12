Just a couple of days ago, we had reported that Rohit Shetty will be going into the Bigg Boss 16 house with a larger purpose in mind. The action packed filmmaker and host was to select his first contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. A promo of the filmmaker making the contestants go through a tough test of stunts also was shared on the social media of the channel wherein finalists MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Shalin Bhanot were seen getting out of their comfort zone to complete the tasks.

Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty selects Shalin Bhanot as first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but actor refuses

Eventually, the episode ended with Rohit Shetty finalizing Shalin Bhanot as the first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 after the television actor managed to emerge victorious in all the challenges presented by the host. Colors even took to social media to officially announce this win. However, the episode saw an unexpected twist when Bhanot bowed down from the opportunity presented to him.

In the show, Shalin Bhanot refused to take up the offer stating that he is extremely afraid of reptiles and electric current. In fact, he also went on to add that while he has always looked forward to work with Rohit Shetty, he clarified that he indeed wished to collaborate with the filmmaker but only in terms of films and not in the reality show.

His refusal left co-contestant Archana Gautam extremely miffed. She not only questioned him about the reason behind doing the task well if he did not want to take up the offer but further also accused Shalin of disrespecting the director-producer by rejecting the offer. On the other hand, Shiv Thakare has always maintained his love for the stunt-based reality show. He has been waiting for Rohit Shetty to present him with the opportunity of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, since the reality show has been a childhood dream of his.

Readers would be aware that the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will be held tonight at 9 pm. Fans of the finalists are eagerly awaiting to hear the name that will be taking the trophy home tonight.

