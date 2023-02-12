comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.02.2023 | 4:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty selects Shalin Bhanot as first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but actor refuses

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty selects Shalin Bhanot as first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but actor refuses

en Bollywood News Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty selects Shalin Bhanot as first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but actor refuses

Rohit Shetty hosted a brief segment of Bigg Boss 16 to select a contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Just a couple of days ago, we had reported that Rohit Shetty will be going into the Bigg Boss 16 house with a larger purpose in mind. The action packed filmmaker and host was to select his first contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. A promo of the filmmaker making the contestants go through a tough test of stunts also was shared on the social media of the channel wherein finalists MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Shalin Bhanot were seen getting out of their comfort zone to complete the tasks.

Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty selects Shalin Bhanot as first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but actor refuses

Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty selects Shalin Bhanot as first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but actor refuses

Eventually, the episode ended with Rohit Shetty finalizing Shalin Bhanot as the first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 after the television actor managed to emerge victorious in all the challenges presented by the host. Colors even took to social media to officially announce this win. However, the episode saw an unexpected twist when Bhanot bowed down from the opportunity presented to him.

In the show, Shalin Bhanot refused to take up the offer stating that he is extremely afraid of reptiles and electric current. In fact, he also went on to add that while he has always looked forward to work with Rohit Shetty, he clarified that he indeed wished to collaborate with the filmmaker but only in terms of films and not in the reality show.

His refusal left co-contestant Archana Gautam extremely miffed. She not only questioned him about the reason behind doing the task well if he did not want to take up the offer but further also accused Shalin of disrespecting the director-producer by rejecting the offer.            On the other hand, Shiv Thakare has always maintained his love for the stunt-based reality show. He has been waiting for Rohit Shetty to present him with the opportunity of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, since the reality show has been a childhood dream of his.

Readers would be aware that the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will be held tonight at 9 pm. Fans of the finalists are eagerly awaiting to hear the name that will be taking the trophy home tonight.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Rohit Shetty gives Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and other finalists a taste of Khatron Ke Khiladi; see pics

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sukesh Chandrashekhar files Rs. 100 cr…

Urvashi Rautela confirms being part of…

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan…

After the Ramayan fiasco, Hrithik Roshan…

Star Plus kicks off new show titled Chashni…

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada certified…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification