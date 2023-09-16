Known fondly #Rubinav by their fans, telly couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are currently on cloud nine as they are all set to enter the new phase of their life. The two actors, who have been setting married couple goals, will soon be setting parent goals as they took to social media to talk about entering the parenthood phase. In a heartfelt post, as the couple announced this news, many of their fans as well as industry insiders like Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, and Nia Sharma dropped their congratulatory messages to the couple.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announce their pregnancy

Rubina Dilaik was recently prepping for her Punjabi debut, post which, the actress was seen spending time with Abhinav Shukla in USA. Sharing a photo of the two of them enjoying their time on a yacht, Rubina is seen happily flaunting her baby bump as she said, “We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do ??AS A FAMILY ???? welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!” Her post was also filled with heart and evil eye emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)



For the unversed, her past few social media posts, since last month, has been garnering attention among fans who have been asking the actress about hiding the baby bump. But now it seems that the cat is out of the bag since the couple have made an official announcement on social media. Followed by these rumours, Rubina Dilaik had reacted to it asserting that it doesn’t affect her. “As a public figure, I am aware that rumours and speculations keep happening. I know that I can’t do much about it so I don’t bother myself with these things,” she had told Hindustan Times in an interaction.

Rubina Dilaik, who gained fame as Choti Bahu, went on to do Colors’ show Shakti, in which she essayed the role of a transgender and received several rave reviews. The actress also appeared on Bigg Boss 14 with husband Abhinav Shukla and later went on to do reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhh Laa Ja.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik opens up about frequent pregnancy rumours; says, “It doesn’t affect my personal or work life”

