In a legal battle surrounding the film Nyay: The Justice, allegedly based on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for February 12, 2024, in response to a plea by the late actor's father, Krishna Kishore Singh. This follows the court's prior refusal to stay the movie's telecast in July and Singh's subsequent appeal against the denial to restrain its online streaming in August.

Delhi High Court sets date to hear Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s plea against film Nyay: The Justice: Report

According to an IANS report, a division bench comprising Justices Yashwant Varma and Ravinder Dudeja has granted time to all concerned parties to submit their replies in the matter.

Earlier in August, a division bench, including Justices Varma and Dharmesh Sharma, had issued notices to various individuals, including the filmmakers, named in Singh's complaint, accusing them of taking 'unfair commercial advantage' of his deceased son's life.

Justice C. Hari Shankar, in his ruling as part of a single-judge bench, stated, "The information contained, and shown, in the impugned film, is entirely derived from items which featured in the media and, therefore, constitute publicly available information. In making a film on the basis thereof, it could not, therefore, be said that the defendants had violated any right of Rajput, much less of the plaintiff [his father]."

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death on June 14, 2020, sent shockwaves across the nation, and the legal proceedings around the film continue to unfold.

