Former Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who currently reside in Mumbai, underwent a harrowing experience on the road. While travelling in their car, their car was hit by a truck driver, who wasn’t following any the traffic rules. The popular television couple took to social media to warn their fans to beware of such rash drivers and also revealed that Rubina sustained a few injuries on her head and lower back during the accident.

In a tweet posted by Rubina Dilaik, the Choti Bahu actress opened up about her injuries but assured her fans that she was well after taking a few tests. She said, “Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good”. She further went on to talk about taking action against the driver and continued, “Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road… Rules r for our own safety!”

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla warned the social media users and fans to beware of such drivers who don’t follow traffic guidelines and end up harming others. He added, “Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action! @RubiDilaik”

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla gained popularity for their roles in television soap operas. While the actress’ claim to fame was Choti Bahu, followed by her appearances in reality shows, Abhinav Shukla has featured in several shows including Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and has also appeared in Bigg Boss alongside his wife.

