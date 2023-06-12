The era of Superheroes has dawned upon audiences with stand-out films to essay the background story of every exemplary character. For fans of DC, the long wait ends as The Flash gears up to release on June 16, 2023. Taking the excitement a notch higher, PVR INOX has announced The Flash Sale from June 12 to 14, 2023, wherein fans can book tickets at a discount of 50% exclusively on the apps of PVR and INOX.

Each day will comprise two 20-minute time slots wherein fans can avail of the discount. Users will have to be signed into the app and turn on notifications to be notified of the sale. While booking, users will have to use the code ‘FLASHSALE’ to avail the discounts.

Commenting on the special initiative for the fans of The Flash, PVR INOX’s Co-CEO, Gautam Dutta, shares, “The Flash is a story around time and time travel. The Flash Sale campaign is cleverly curated around the significance of time, which would excite The Flash fans across the country. The Sale would also allow us to gratify the fans through some extremely attractive discounts. We are delighted to enhance the anticipation around the film through this unique digital initiative for this highly anticipated movie. We foresee great numbers for the film and look forward to welcoming fans to the cinemas. At PVR INOX, we always endeavour to provide an immersive cinematic outing for our patrons with unparalleled experiences and stellar offerings.”

Sharing his excitement about The Flash Sale, Denzil Dias - VP and Managing Director - India Theatrical at Warner Bros Discovery adds, “We are very excited to release The Flash in cinemas on June 15 across India. The Flash has a special place in the hearts of its fans and this special initiative by PVR INOX will surely set the tone for the movie’s release. The Flash sale initiated by PVR INOX surely complements our marketing for the film and incentivises fans to be quick and speedy, just like the fastest man of the DC Universe.”

Starring Ezra Miller, the film sees The Flash travels back in time for a crucial juncture in his life, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. Audiences will also be delighted to witness Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Sasha Calle play pivotal roles.

Gear up for the In-App Exclusive PVR INOX sale of The Flash, commencing June 12, 2023, onwards! Users may see more details and the T&Cs of the Sale on the mobile apps of PVR and INOX.

