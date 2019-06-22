Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2019 | 1:14 PM IST

RRR: Alia Bhatt’s role NOT up to the mark?

BySubhash K. Jha

On Karan Johar’s recommendation Alia Bhatt had been offered the female lead in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. She  eagerly grabbed the opportunity  to work with one  of  her  “dream  directors”  in  the  hope that her presence  in  RRR will be justified  by an enhanced screen space  for  her  character.

But  now it looks  like Alia who plays only strong author-backed roles in Hindi cinema, has  no more to do than  participate in one  song and deliver a few dialogues.

A source in the know says, “Alia was very keen to work with Rajamouli. The heroine’s role could have been done by any Telugu actress. It has no substance. The film is all about the two heroes Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr. If a Bollywood star of Alia’s stature came on board it is only natural that the feminine dynamics would improve for the better. They didn’t. Alia is just a prop in RRR.” So much so that Alia may get a “guest appearance” tag in RRR.

Alia who’s working with the crème de la crème of Bollywood and had specially learnt Telugu for her role in RRR is unfazed by the length of her role.  “When I came into movies I had two names on my directors’ wish list Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli. I am working with both. What more could I ask for,?” She claimed.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt heads for a 10-day break to New York with Ranbir Kapoor; she tells us why

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

