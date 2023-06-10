comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rosshan Andrrews Shahid Kapoor starrer titled Koi Shaq is NOT a remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mumbai Police

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Earlier this week, it was announced that Shahid Kapoor had been roped in to feature as the male lead in Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews next titled Koi Shaq. In fact, industry buzz also stated that Shahid had taken a pay cut to feature in the project. If that wasn’t enough, the grapevine was rife with reports that the film in question would be a remake of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Mumbai Police. However, Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that Andrrews venture is NOT a remake.

Revealing details a well-placed industry source informed Bollywood Hungama, “A number of reports have surfaced claiming that Rosshan Andrrews venture with Shahid Kapoor is a remake of Mumbai Police. However, that is far from the truth. The project titled Koi Shaq is in fact, an original script that has been developed.” Ask for more details and the source adds, “Right now things are still in the nascent stage. Yes, the cast has been locked and the script as well, but Andrrews is keeping things under wraps. More details will be revealed once shooting commences.”

Currently, Shahid Kapoor’s recent release Bloody Daddy released on OTT, and has been receiving a rather positive response. As for Andrrews venture, the film which has tentatively been titled Koi Shaq will also star Pooja Hegde and will be bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films.

