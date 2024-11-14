Rohit Shetty discussed bringing together two iconic characters, Chulbul Pandey and Bajirao Singham, explaining that they come from different worlds. In an interview with India Today Digital, he noted that their collaboration would create a distinct film, separate from his existing cop universe.

Rohit Shetty reveals Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey won’t join Singham’s cop universe: “It will be two IPs and two universes meeting for one individual film”

Rohit Shetty said, “We were creating our own characters, and they were coming into each other’s stories. That’s how we created a universe. But these are two IPs (intellectual properties) that have never met. If all goes well, and the audience likes what we make...This has never been done before, and it’s something new for everyone. Also, Chulbul is not in the universe, nor is Singham going there. It will be two IPs and two universes meeting for one individual film.”

Rohit Shetty also mentioned that it would take time for the film to go on floors. He added, “This will be a standalone film, not where everyone comes together. It will definitely take a lot of time to make.”

Salman Khan made a brief appearance in the post-credits scene of Singham Again, delivering his iconic line, “Swagat nahi karoge humara?” The scene then teased the upcoming film Mission Chulbul Singham, leaving many fans disappointed by the blink-and-miss cameo.

Explaining the creative decision behind Salman Khan's cameo, Rohit Shetty said, “We followed the international format where, at the end, you see a photo or a phone call. The story had already concluded, and adding Salman just because we have him... We couldn't waste him like that. It's better to have him in a small appearance rather than a full-fledged sequence, where people think, ‘Why him, zarurat nahi thi (it wasn’t needed)?’ That would have gone majorly wrong.”

Shetty also revealed that he had been toying with the idea for many years and, when he reached out to Salman Khan, the actor immediately agreed to be a part of the film.

