comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 14.11.2024 | 10:11 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pushpa 2 – The Rule Kanguva Baby John Jaat
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Rohit Shetty reveals Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey won’t join Singham’s cop universe: “It will be two IPs and two universes meeting for one individual film”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rohit Shetty reveals Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey won’t join Singham’s cop universe: “It will be two IPs and two universes meeting for one individual film”

en Bollywood News Rohit Shetty reveals Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey won’t join Singham’s cop universe: “It will be two IPs and two universes meeting for one individual film”

Rohit Shetty revealed that Chulbul Pandey and Bajirao Singham will feature in a standalone film, separate from his cop universe.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rohit Shetty discussed bringing together two iconic characters, Chulbul Pandey and Bajirao Singham, explaining that they come from different worlds. In an interview with India Today Digital, he noted that their collaboration would create a distinct film, separate from his existing cop universe.

Rohit Shetty reveals Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey won’t join Singham’s cop universe: “It will be two IPs and two universes meeting for one individual film”

Rohit Shetty said, “We were creating our own characters, and they were coming into each other’s stories. That’s how we created a universe. But these are two IPs (intellectual properties) that have never met. If all goes well, and the audience likes what we make...This has never been done before, and it’s something new for everyone. Also, Chulbul is not in the universe, nor is Singham going there. It will be two IPs and two universes meeting for one individual film.”

Rohit Shetty also mentioned that it would take time for the film to go on floors. He added, “This will be a standalone film, not where everyone comes together. It will definitely take a lot of time to make.”

Salman Khan made a brief appearance in the post-credits scene of Singham Again, delivering his iconic line, “Swagat nahi karoge humara?” The scene then teased the upcoming film Mission Chulbul Singham, leaving many fans disappointed by the blink-and-miss cameo.

Explaining the creative decision behind Salman Khan's cameo, Rohit Shetty said, “We followed the international format where, at the end, you see a photo or a phone call. The story had already concluded, and adding Salman just because we have him... We couldn't waste him like that. It's better to have him in a small appearance rather than a full-fledged sequence, where people think, ‘Why him, zarurat nahi thi (it wasn’t needed)?’ That would have gone majorly wrong.”

Shetty also revealed that he had been toying with the idea for many years and, when he reached out to Salman Khan, the actor immediately agreed to be a part of the film.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Singham Again writer Kshitij Patwardhan on Singham being less angry this time, “His anger is subdued because…”

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force set for…

Salman Khan’s production house DENIES…

Zero Se Restart teaser out: Vidhu Vinod…

Himansh Kohli ties the knot with Vini Kohli…

Malaika Arora returns to work after father's…

BREAKING! Vicky Kaushal to play Chiranjeevi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification