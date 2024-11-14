Kartik Aaryan recently praised Sonu Nigam’s soulful voice for the powerful climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He credited Sonu's voice for creating the emotional impact of the sequ.

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a heartfelt post dedicated to Sonu Nigam, crediting him for the powerful climax sequence of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik praised Sonu’s soulful singing in the film. In response, Sonu described Kartik as a "secured soul" and praised his versatility as an actor.

Kartik Aaryan praises Sonu Nigam’s voice as the magic behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 climax

Kartik Aaryan shared a photo of himself embracing Sonu Nigam and expressed his admiration for the singer, who performed ‘Mere Dholna 3.0.’ In his caption, Kartik wrote, “The Entire Climax that everyone has been raving about was a combination of many forces coming together.. out of which a Big Big credit goes to @sonunigamofficial sir and his heart wrenching voice…I may have performed in front of the camera but it was his voice that CREATED THE HEART TOUCHING MAGIC…(heart emojis)…#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 In Theatres…(Call me and heart emojis).”

Sonu Nigam responded to Kartik's post, commenting, “It takes a very very secured and loving soul to share credits.. Only goes on to show how gracious you are my dear Kartik.. Love you.. So happy to see so much love being showered upon you. What you have done in Bhool Bhullaiyya 3 is a mark of a very intelligent and deep actor. From comedy to tragedy in one film.... Marvellous. Thank you so much for your love..(smiling emojis).”

Reacting to Kartik’s post, singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Thank you for crediting the Artist! shows how much you respect their work!” One fan wrote, “This duo made me cry in the climax.” Another fan shared, “The climax was beautiful, but @sonunigamofficial sir’s voice took it to the next level!” A user also commented, “The climax was enough to make even grown-ups cry.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and others in key roles. The horror-comedy hit theaters on November 1.

