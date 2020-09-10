Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.09.2020 | 6:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Robert De Niro and Machine Gun Kelly to star in Wash Me In The River

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are set to star in a movie titled Wash Me In The River. Helmed by Randall Emmett, the film will also star John Malkovich whereas musician Quavo is currently in talks.

Robert De Niro and Machine Gun Kelly to star in Wash Me In The River

According to Deadline, "The Adam Taylor Barker script focuses on a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance’s death. Two cops are hot on his trail."

Randall Emmett said, “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Bob again after many collaborations, including The Irishman as a producer. I’m so grateful that he is supporting me as a filmmaker now. Colson was always my first choice to play the lead in the movie and John has been an icon of mine since childhood. Having them both attached with Bob is a dream come true.”

Wash Me In The River will roll on November 9 in Georgia and Puerto Rico.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher wishes Robert De Niro on his birthday with throwback posts

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mumbai Special Court to pass order on Rhea…

Police complaint filed against Kangana…

Rhea Chakraborty tells the court she was…

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's…

Bombay High Court asks BMC to stop…

Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification