Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.09.2020 | 7:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros. announces the Launch of “The WeCare Initiative” on World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Entertainment industry is the epitome of glamour and glitz and that’s a stark contrast to the other side of the showbiz industry - which is the constant issue with the unpredictable nature of the job. Late last year the news of television actor Kushal Punjabi's death by suicide was a rude awakening for his close friend Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros. With the current scenario in the entertainment industry, he decided to bring together a group of like-minded people to launch a Suicide Prevention Awareness movement called the ‘WeCare Initiative’. They are also focused on mental & emotional wellness.

Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros. announces the Launch of “The WeCare Initiative” on World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day

Music Director Harmeet Singh is launching the ‘WeCare Initiative’ today, 10th September 2020 - ‘World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day’, to provide suicide prevention awareness, suicide sensitivity training and thus be a support system to the entire entertainment industry. Charity begins at home hence this initiative is for the people by the people of the entertainment industry. It’s being done for the first time by one of their own.

In the second phase they aim at making the entire Entertainment Industry a safe, respectful and ethical place for everyone. The aim will be to spread their helping hands to everyone possible within their reach.

When asked about the same, Harmeet Singh, Founder of We Care said, “This initiative has been taken with the help of few friends and professionals who are well trained and equipped. The rising rates of suicide in the country, especially in the Entertainment Industry, has brought the conversation around mental health into the open and that’s the first step. I lost my friend Kushal, which I still haven’t recovered from. ‘WeCare Initiative’ is a platform for people who find it difficult to speak up, to reach out for help. We aim to reduce the stigma around emotional and mental health issues, spread awareness about suicide prevention and change the way people look at mental and emotional health. By training as many people as possible within the Entertainment Industry as ‘Gatekeepers” we will have eyes and ears everywhere – to identify the signs of suicide and confidently know what to do and how to help”.

Executive Director of WeCare Initiative, Natasha Sharma Dip. HB (KGH, UK) is a Gatekeeper Trainer, Counsellor, Psychotherapist and Clinical Hypnotherapist told us, “anyone and everyone can help save a life - this is backed by research, when I say that suicide is the most preventable cause of death. Gatekeeper Training is a program developed over 20 years by Dr. Paul Quinett of the qprinsitute in the USA and generates suicide prevention capabilities at the community level”.

‘The WeCare Initiative’ aims to train and sensitize, as many people as possible within the entertainment industry, towards suicide. They aim to create an infrastructure for jobs and opportunities for struggling people via a referral system in the second phase. It also provides online and offline resources, connect with professionals if required and enables them to seek help.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mumbai Special Court to pass order on Rhea…

Police complaint filed against Kangana…

Rhea Chakraborty tells the court she was…

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's…

Bombay High Court asks BMC to stop…

Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification