Riteish Deshmukh turns director; Genelia Deshmukh to make her Marathi film debut

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

 Riteish Deshmukh made his acting debut with the Hindi film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. He was cast opposite Genelia D'Souza in the film. Now, almost twenty years later, Riteish will be taking charge from behind the camera as he turns director with the Marathi film Ved which means madness.

On Wednesday, Riteish took to his Twitter handle to share the poster of the film which will also star his wife and actress Genelia Deshmukh. The film will mark Genelia's return to the screen after a long break. "After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first Marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness.  वेड (Madness)," Riteish wrote while sharing the poster of the film.


Presented by Mumbai Film Company, it is an Ajay-Atul musical. The film also stars Jiya Shankar apart from Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh. Genelia who has delivered hits in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages will be making her Marathi language debut with Ved.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh reveals he felt momentarily unemployed when Tik Tok was banned

