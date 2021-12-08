South Superstar Daggubati Venkatesh is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood after a span of 25 years. The actor made his Bollywood debut back in 1993 with the film Anari and later also appeared in the 1995 Bollywood film Taqdeerwala. Now, the veteran ace actor will mark his comeback in Bollywood with a Sajid Nadiadwala untitled action-comedy which will be helmed by Farhad Samji.

According to a report by a web portal, the film is all gearing up to go on floors early next year and is currently in the casting stage. A source close to the development has informed the portal that Venkatesh will be playing the parallel lead in the film Salman Khan. Adding further the source also revealed that the scenes featuring Venky and Salman will be among the major highlights

The film will also feature Pooja Hegde as the female counterpart alongside Salman. Apart from that, Sajid and Salman are also planning to cast a big name from the Southern industry to come on board as Venkatesh’s romantic interest. Recently, at an event in Hyderabad Salman Khan had also confirmed his collaboration with Venkatesh on a feature film. Well, it'll be really exciting to watch two giants sharing the screen space together.

ALSO READ:Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Drushyam 2 to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 25, 2021

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.